Japan to push controversial mine for UNESCO World Heritage

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says that Japan will recommend a former gold mine on Sado Island for a UNESCO World Heritage list, despite protests from South Korea that the site is inappropriate because of its wartime abuse of Korean laborers — a sensitive issue that still strains ties between the neighbors. Kishida’s decision to recommend the 400-year-old northern Japan site apparently follows a strong push by powerful ultra-rightwing revisionists in his governing party. Relations between Tokyo and Seoul have been strained by disputes stemming from Japan’s wartime sexual abuse of Korean women and use of forced laborers.

