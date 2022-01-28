Iraqi officials: At least 3 rockets hit near Baghdad airport

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say that at least three rockets struck near Baghdad’s international airport and an adjacent military base that hosts U.S. and other coalition advisors on Friday, damaging an abandoned commercial plane but causing no casualties. The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press. Iraqi Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement that the attack damaged one of its out of service planes parked near the airport but that operations were running normally and no delays were expected.