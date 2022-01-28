Iran nuclear talks pause as diplomats confer with capitals

VIENNA (AP) — European officials say talks to salvage the tattered 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have paused while diplomats return to capitals for political consultations. British, German and French negotiators said in a joint statement Friday that January was “the most intensive period of these talks to date.” They added that the talks were ”reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions.” Russia’s representative at the talks said the meeting was expected to resume next week. The United States pulled out of the Vienna accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimpose heavy sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amount of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord.