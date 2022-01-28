German woman allegedly took 6yo daughter to watch IS stoning

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a German who allegedly took her young daughter to watch a woman being stoned while in Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been charged with membership in the extremist group and other offenses. The woman was arrested at Frankfurt airport when she arrived in October. Prosecutors said Friday that the suspect traveled to Syria in late 2014 with a 16-year-old girl she had persuaded to join her. They said she took her 4-year-old daughter, against the wishes of the child’s father. She also is accused of exploiting a Yazidi woman enslaved by the extremist group for a few days in 2016.