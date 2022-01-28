Former Ohio congressman, newspaper chief Clarence Brown dies

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio congressman and retired publishing company executive Clarence Brown Jr. has died. He was 94. A funeral home in Urbana, Ohio, says the Republican who served in the U.S. House from 1965 to until 1983 died Wednesday. In 1982, Brown lost the race for Ohio governor to Democrat Richard Celeste. He later served as the nation’s acting secretary of commerce in 1987. Brown had worked as a journalist for the family-owned Brown Publishing Co. starting in 1949. He later became the company’s president and headed its board from 1976 to 2002.