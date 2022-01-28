First Arabic Netflix film tackles taboos, sparks controversy

By MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The first Arabic Netflix film has sparked controversy in Egypt and beyond. The feature, based on an Italian hit, includes talk about teenage sex, marital infidelity and a character coming out as gay. Opponents argue that the movie is unfit for Arab societies, accuse it of undermining cultural and religious values and question its intentions. Fans accuse detractors of being in denial about what happens behind closed doors in real life and say they reject policing artistic expression. The backlash, which has played out on social media and television channels, has re-ignited debates over the role of art and artistic freedoms versus social and religious sensitivities.