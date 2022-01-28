Skip to Content
EU ombudsman slams executive arm over vaccine communication

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union ombudsman has found that the bloc’s executive arm was responsible for “maladministration” after it failed to provide access to text messages exchanged by its president and the CEO of pharmaceutical company Pfizer relating to coronavirus vaccine purchases. Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has recommended that the European Commission “do a more extensive search for the relevant messages.” The coronavirus crisis has shed a light on the lack of transparency surrounding the negotiations for vaccine deals between the EU and big pharmaceutical groups.

