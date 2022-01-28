Court throws Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law into doubt

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court says Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution. The five-judge panel agreed Friday along party lines with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after former President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud in 2020′s campaign. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration swiftly appealed to the state Supreme Court. That puts the decision on hold and prevents it from immediately overturning the law. Still, it throws voting laws in the battleground state into doubt in a big election year. The state Supreme Court has a 5-2 Democratic majority.