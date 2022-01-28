Cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials say there are signs of COVID-19 infections plateauing in some parts of the country but cautioned that cases are still surging in other states, linked to a new, stealthier version of the omicron variant. A federal health official says most of the cases are concentrated in 10 states, where over 90% of patients have mild symptoms and are being treated at home. There are only a few states in India where the delta variant is still circulating. Most new cases are linked to a stealthier version of the omicron variant BA.2, which some scientists worry may also be more transmissible. The dip in cases prompted some local authorities to relax restrictions, which experts say will lead to an increase in numbers.