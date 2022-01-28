As Johnson waits, UK police seek cuts to ‘partygate’ report

LONDON (AP) — British police say they want parts of a key report into lockdown-breaching government parties to remain unpublished until they finish a criminal investigation. The Metropolitan Police force said Friday it had asked Sue Gray’s report to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by detectives, “to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.” The request could further delay the publication of the report, which had been expected this week. Gray’s findings could deliver a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fragile grip on power. The senior civil servant is probing allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions they imposed on the country in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.