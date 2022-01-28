Alaska court rules against youths in climate change lawsuit

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by 16 young Alaskans who claimed long-term effects of climate change will devastate Alaska and interfere with their individual constitutional rights. The lawsuit against the state of Alaska claimed the state’s legislative and executive branches had not taken steps to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The lower court dismissed the case in 2018, saying these questions were better left to other branches of government. In a split decision Friday, the court said the young Alaskans raise compelling concerns about climate change, resource development, and Alaska’s future. But they concluded that the superior court correctly dismissed their lawsuit.