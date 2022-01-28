4 killed, including 2 children, in Arkansas house fire

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire in central Arkansas left four people dead, including two children. Arkansas State Police say the fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. First responders arrived to find the home, located about 3 miles northeast of Hot Springs, fully involved in flames. Firefighters found the bodies of 29-year-old Kayle Arriaga, her two children, 2-year-old Mattie Cummins and 4-year-old Wesley Cummins, and 31-year-old Kenneth Ingram after extinguishing the blaze. No cause has been determined. State Police and fire marshals of the three responding fire departments will investigate.