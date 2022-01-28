3 indicted in fire at Wendy’s after Rayshard Brooks killing

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people have been indicted on arson charges in the burning of the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in June 2020. A Fulton County grand jury on Thursday indicted 24-year-old Chisom Kingston, 35-year-old John Wade and 31-year-old Natalie White on two counts each of first-degree arson and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree arson. All three were previously arrested on arson charges within weeks of the fire and were released on bond. Lawyers for White and Kingston said Friday that their clients are innocent. No lawyer was listed for Wade in online court records and a phone number for him could not immediately be found.