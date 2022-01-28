2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital. In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition. The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers. Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count. It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney. The shootout came at the end of a police chase.