Where is Peng Shuai? Australian Open T-shirts grab attention

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An activist plans to hand out 1,000 T-shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” to spectators attending the Australian Open women’s final. Earlier in the tournament, Max Mok was one of three people ejected for wearing the shirt. The tournament has a ban on “political messaging.” But the Australian Open later revised its policy and allowed the shirts to be worn at Melbourne Park. Mok says the women’s final is a good chance to get people to pay attention to Peng’s circumstances. The former No. 1-ranked doubles player from China dropped out of public view after accusing a former high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault.