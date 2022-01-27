Venezuela: Petition fell short in seeking Maduro recall vote

By SHAYLIM VALDERRAMA

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s National Electoral Council says an opposition petition drive seeking to force a recall referendum against President Nicolás Maduro fell far short of the signatures needed. The result had been expected because authorities allowed only a 12-hour period Wednesday for the effort. The electoral council said Thursday that only 42,421 signatures were collected Wednesday, while 4.2 million were needed. Venezuela’s constitution allows voters to petition for a recall election once a president has served half of his term, as has Maduro, whose second six-year term ends in 2024. Groups seeking the recall had urged people not to sign after the tough collection conditions were imposed by the electoral council, which has a 3-to-2 majority favorable to the government.