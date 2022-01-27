US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says the U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine leaves little ground for optimism. He added Thursday that dialogue was still possible. Tensions have soared recently, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled Moscow planned to invade. Russia denies having any such designs — and has laid out a series of demands it says will improve security in Europe. But the U.S. and the Western alliance firmly rejected any concessions on Moscow’s main points Wednesday. All eyes are now on how Russia will respond.