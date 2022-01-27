Ukrainian serviceman kills 4 fellow soldiers, 1 civilian

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says a National Guard soldier has opened fire on his fellow soldiers, killing five people and wounding five more. The incident occurred in the city of Dnipro 500 kilometers (310 miles) southeast of Kyiv. The soldier, identified by the authorities as Artemiy Ryabchuk, 20, was on guard duty at a military factory and opened fire on his colleagues, fleeing the scene immediately after. Four soldiers and one civilian died, and five more people sustained injuries. Police detained Ryabchuk shortly after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted him to open fire. The shooting took place amid soaring tensions between Ukraine and Russia.