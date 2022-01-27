Ukraine crisis updates: What to know as tensions rise

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United States and NATO have made no concessions to the main Russian demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. Those include giving Moscow a guarantee that Ukraine can never join the Western alliance. The focus is now on how Russia will respond. It’s a decision that rests squarely with President Vladimir Putin and one that could determine whether Europe will again be plunged into war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the U.S and NATO responses leave “little ground for optimism.” A top Putin associate says a war would be catastrophic and that he hopes that Ukraine will choose leaders who want normal ties with Russia.