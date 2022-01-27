Tim Ryan, not onstage, is early focus of Ohio Senate event

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Tim Ryan wasn’t onstage when two of his competitors in Ohio’s U.S. Senate contest came together Thursday night for an unconventional debate, but his stature in the race featured prominently. During the fiery hour-and-a-half event between Republican Josh Mandel and Democrat Morgan Harper, Mandel repeatedly attacked Ryan for failing to debate Harper so far and portrayed it as fundamental disrespect among state Democrats for their Black voter base. Harper declined to take the bait, saying Mandel shouldn’t be “speaking in any way for the Black community.” Ryan, a leading candidate in the race, denied Thursday that he had refused to debate Harper.