Rwanda to reopen its Uganda border, ending a tense standoff

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rwandan authorities say they will reopen the border with Uganda, ending nearly three years of a standoff that appeared to hurt both countries’ economies and raised fears of armed hostilities. The announcement came after a period of quiet diplomacy during which Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni dispatched envoys to negotiate with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame. Earlier this week, Museveni made key changes to his security apparatus, removing chief of military intelligence who had been persistently criticized by Rwanda. That move appears to have placated Rwanda. The border will officially reopen Monday. Rwanda’s government says it’s committed to working on pending issues.