Russia gathers with US, Europe on climate despite tensions

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top diplomats of the United States and the world’s other biggest climate-polluting nations have convened to address global warming for the first time since November’s U.N. climate summit. The Biden administration says Thursday’s virtual minister-level climate talks were about countries rallying one another to stick to the emissions-cutting pledges made at Glasgow, and committing to cutting still more. Russia was among two dozen nations and European and U.N. organizations taking part. That’s despite rising tensions among many of those same countries over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.