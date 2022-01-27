Poland starts building wall on border with Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland (AP) — Poland has started building a high wall on its eastern border intended to block migrants pushed by Belarus in what the European Union calls a “hybrid attack” from crossing illegally into EU territory. Pressure from thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa on Poland’s wooded border with Belarus began in the summer, leading to clashes with Poland’s border guards. The 5.5-meter (18-foot) high metal wall is to run over 180 kilometers (115 miles) along the land part of the border. It is to be completed in June, at the costs of some 1.6 billion zlotys ($394 million.) Reporters were allowed to see the work in the guarded area on Thursday. Critics say the wall will fail to stop migrants, but will do harm to one of Europe’s last pristine woodlands.