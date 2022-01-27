Philadelphia man cleared after 37 years in prison, sues city

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man freed after 37 years in prison in a case tainted by perjured testimony accused the city of “outrageous police misconduct” in a lawsuit filed Thursday, the same day his case was dismissed. Willie Stokes left prison this month after a federal judge overturned his 1984 murder conviction. At a court hearing Thursday, city prosecutors said they would not retry him. Stokes’ lawyers say that prosecutors at the time never disclosed they had charged his chief accuser with perjury after the trial. The 60-year-old Stokes says he is not bitter and is ‘just excited to move forward’ with his life.