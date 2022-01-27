‘Pam & Tommy’ recaps sex tape drama through a #MeToo lens

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The new Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” tells the story of the whirlwind courtship and marriage of “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Lily James and Sebastian Stan portray the couple, who shortly into their relationship, had a sex tape stolen from their home. The tape was sold and also put online. The couple never profited from the tape, and the eight episodes detail how it affected their careers, reputation and marriage at the time. Neither Anderson or Lee are involved in the project which is based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article.