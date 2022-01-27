Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was spotted dining out at a New York City restaurant, two days after testing positive for the coronavirus. The former Republican vice presidential nominee’s restaurant-going over the weekend drew attention because of her stance on vaccination. After testing positive Monday, she dined Wednesday in an upscale Manhattan eatery’s heated outdoor structure, where vaccination isn’t required. Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for people to isolate themselves for at least five days after the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Messages were sent Thursday via Palin’s website, to her lawyers and to a spokesperson who has worked with her.