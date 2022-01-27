Skip to Content
Officials ID Indian family who died trying to cross into US

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Officials in Ottawa say they have confirmed the identities of four Indian nationals whose bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border last week. The High Commission of India released a notice saying the four who died were a 39-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. Investigators believe the family of four was attempting to cross over the border by foot on Jan. 19 during severe winter weather and died from exposure. 

