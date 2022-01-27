No bail for suspects in death of 8-year-old Chicago girl

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A man and teen have been ordered held without in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl, who was walking and holding her mother’s hand when she was shot in the head by a gunman authorities say was targeting someone else. Melissa Ortega died Saturday in a shooting a Cook County Circuit Court judge said showed “an absolute disregard for human life.” Prosecutors say 27-year-old Xavier Guzman was driving a car that stopped in the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side after seeing a rival gang member flash gang signs. Sixteen-year-old Emilio Corripio then got out of the car and fired, prosecutors said. Corripio is being charged as an adult.