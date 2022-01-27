N. Korea confirms missile tests as Kim visits munitions site

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its two latest rounds of weapons tests this week were successful and vows to speed up the development of more powerful warheads. The most recent launches on Thursday appeared to be of a short-range ballistic missile that’s part of an expanding arsenal of short-range weapons that could overwhelm missile defenses in the region. State media reported on the tests Friday. A separate report said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a munitions factory and “highly appreciated” its workers’ efforts to modernize North Korea’s military. North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months, including six rounds of weapons launches so far in 2022.