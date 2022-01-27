Michigan school offers full tuition after scholarship error

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships. School officials say 58 youths received messages last weekend while accessing the university portal telling them they had won a prestigious Centralis Scholars Award. But the university said Wednesday it was an error and the message went out “inadvertently” during testing of new messaging technology. However, university officials apologized for the error Wednesday night, and offered all 58 prospective students the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.