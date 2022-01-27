Major guilds announce film nominees, clarifying Oscar field

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hopes that a few of last year’s biggest box-office hits, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die,” might join the best-picture Oscar race were dealt a blow Thursday when several of Hollywood’s top guilds announced their film nominations. The Producers Guild Awards are considered one of the strongest predictors for what films are most likely to make the Academy Awards best-picture field. The 10 films up for the producers’ top award are: “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog,” “tick, tick … BOOM!” and “West Side Story.”