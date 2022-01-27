Kellyanne Conway memoir ‘Here’s the Deal’ coming out May 24

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has a memoir out May 24: “Here’s the Deal” is billed by her publisher as a look beyond the headlines of the Trump administration and her family life, including her husband and prominent Trump detractor, George Conway. Kellyanne Conway was a top adviser and also a source of gossip because of her family life and of media debate over her credibility. She is famous for labeling as “alternative facts” the White House’s false contention in 2017 that Trump’s inauguration was the most well attended in history. She left the White House in Aug. 2020 and was one of the longest serving members in an administration known for frequent turnover.