Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:08 AM

Judge won’t immediately put Michigan professor back in class

KION

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan professor suspended for making a provocative video for his history students won’t be returning to class any time soon. A federal judge rejected Barry Mehler’s request for immediate reinstatement Wednesday and set a March 7 hearing on his bid for a preliminary injunction. The 74-year-old Mehler was suspended with pay earlier this month after making a sarcastic 14-minute video that included profanity and criticism of Ferris State University’s COVID-19 policies. His attorneys say the professor was wrongly punished for expressing free speech. Mehler says he was performing when he used salty language in the video.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content