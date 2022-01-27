Judge denies media ban ahead of cop’s trial over Taylor raid

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has denied a request from a Louisville police officer who took part in the deadly 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home to bar the media from part of his upcoming trial. But Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled Thursday that the media can’t bring cameras into the courtroom while individual prospective jurors are questioned ahead of the trial of former Officer Brett Hankison. An attorney for the former officer argued that the media could have a chilling effect on prospective jurors during that phase of jury selection, which is set to begin Tuesday. The Kentucky attorney general’s office and three news outlets — The Associated Press, the Courier Journal and WDRB-TV — opposed Hankison’s motion.