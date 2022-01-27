Japan to watch WHO probe of director’s alleged racism, abuse

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says it will watch the World Health Organization’s probe into staff complaints over racism and abuse by a top Japanese official but denied it inappropriately received sensitive vaccine information from him. WHO staffers have alleged that Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the U.N. health agency’s top director in the Western Pacific, engaged in unethical, racist and abusive behavior, undermining their efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal complaint filed last October. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt says he was unaware of the allegations until reading media reports and that he will seek an explanation from the WHO, while suggesting the probe should have external oversight.