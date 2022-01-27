Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson embarks on spoken word tour

By JOHN CARUCCI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has worn many hats, and even “some incredibly ridiculous trousers,” as he puts it. Rock star, airline pilot and cancer survivor are some of what has defined him. Now he can add spoken-word performer. Dickinson is about to resume his spoken-word tour in the U.S., where he speaks about his life, being a rock star and host of other topics, including his bout with throat cancer. Then, after a short break, he’ll load up Iron Maiden’s plane and embark on a world tour playing festivals, arenas and stadiums.