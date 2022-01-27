Iran state TV shows dissidents’ images after apparent hack

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Channels of Iran’s state television have broadcast images showing the leaders of an exiled dissident group and a graphic demanding the country’s supreme leader be killed. State TV on Thursday described the incident as a hack. The graphics showed the leaders of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq and the name of an account on two social media platforms, which claimed to be a group of hackers who broadcast the message praising the dissidents. The MEK, now largely based in Albania, did not claim responsibility for the incident but asserted it was carried out by “supporters of the MEK and resistance units within the regime’s radio and television stations.”