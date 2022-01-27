In Romania, French defense minister pledges support

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister has met in Bucharest with his French counterpart, who pledged to stand by Romania through “difficult times” as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting between the two officials was held at Romania’s Ministry of National Defense, where the two NATO members discussed bolstering military ties within the framework of the alliance. They also discussed Romania’s acquisition of naval ships from France. The French minister told reporters that “the current security situation is worrying on the eastern flank of Europe,” and added the Romanians were right to be anxious about strengthening their own security.