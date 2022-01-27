Florida sheriff fires deputy union head after COVID-19 fight

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff fired the president of his department’s deputies union after a battle over accusations that deputies were not given adequate protective gear against COVID-19. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony fired Deputy Jeff Bell on Thursday. He said Bell engaged in “corrupt practices” and “conduct unbecoming” of a deputy. He said Bell had lied about him to local news reporters in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent his election to a full term in November 2020. Bell told investigators he did not lie and that Tony takes any criticism of the agency personally. Tony had suspended Bell in April 2020 after a deputy died of COVID-19. Bell accused the agency of not providing deputies with masks.