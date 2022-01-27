Florida GOP aims to curtail school lessons on sex, gender

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans want to forbid discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. They have introduced a bill that activists say endangers children and echoes a previous wave of laws that sought to squelch LGBTQ conversations in the classroom. Activists have dubbed the proposal moving through Florida’s GOP-controlled Statehouse as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It has attracted condemnation on social media and from Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Kara Gross works for the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. She says the measure, if passed, would effectively silence students from speaking about LGBTQ family members, friends and icons.