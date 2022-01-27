Filipino dictator’s son loses 1 of 3 votes on elections bid

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — One of three Philippine elections commissioners handling petitions to disqualify late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son from the May 9 presidential polls says she has voted in favor of the petitions and suspects there are efforts to nullify her vote. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said Thursday she voted to uphold the petitions, which sought Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s disqualification from the race because of a previous tax conviction. Two other commissioners have not disclosed their votes. Marcos Jr. is the son of the late dictator ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising. His candidacy has been criticized by left-wing and human rights activists.