AP National News
By
Published 1:30 PM

Ferriday government shuts down after officials reject budget

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — A town government in Louisiana has shut down after town officials failed to approve a new budget. Mayor Rydell Turner of Ferriday told The Natchez Democrat that Louisiana’s state auditors ordered town officials to not spend more than 50% of their last operating budget until a new budget is approved. One alderwoman who rejected it said she wanted to see a town financial report before she approved any new budget. Turner has scheduled another meeting for Monday at 6 p.m. and says he expects the aldermen to approve the budget. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing their services while the police department is closed. 

