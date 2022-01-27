Family says lax security allowed killing of rapper Drakeo

By ANDREW DALTON

AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lack of security allowed dozens of men to ambush rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who was beaten and stabbed to death backstage at a Los Angeles music festival. That’s according to family members and lawyers of the rapper who’s legal name is Darrell Caldwell. They said Thursday that they will file a wrongful death lawsuit against the promoters of December’s Once Upon a Time in LA festival. Attorney James Bryant says Caldwell was “lynched by 40 to 60 people,” and that “never would have happened with ”the proper security protocol.” No arrests have been made in the killing.