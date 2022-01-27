European force “deeply regrets” Mali telling Danes to leave

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A European counterterrorism operation in Mali is telling the transitional government there that the presence of Danish troops on its soil is “legal” and is calling on the rulers in the volatile West African nation “to respect” the agreement. The move comes after the junta in Bamako told Denmark to withdraw its soldiers, saying no permission had been given for them to deploy in the country’s north. A 90-person Danish contingent had just arrived in Mali for a one-year deployment. Wednesday’s statement by the force “deeply regrets” that the transitional authorities in Mali have said that the Danish deployment was made without a proper legal basis and consent.