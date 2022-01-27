EU honors camp survivor as world remembers Holocaust

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers will observe a minute’s silence Thursday and welcome a centenarian Holocaust survivor as the world commemorates the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and remembers Nazi atrocities. Margot Friedlander will address the EU Parliament as part of the commemorations of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2005 establishing the annual commemoration and chose Jan. 27, the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.