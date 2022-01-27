Dozens of armed militants still hold corner of Syria prison

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces say dozens of armed Islamic State militants remain holed up in the last occupied section of a Syrian prison, The two sides clashed a day after the Syrian Democratic Forces announced they had regained control. The SDF says fighting on Thursday between the armed extremists and SDF troops left at least two militants dead. It said between 60 and 90 militants were hiding out in the northern section of the prison in the northeastern city of Hassakeh. The SDF claimed Wednesday it had regained full control of the prison — a week after scores of militants overran the facility.