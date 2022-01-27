Burkina Faso’s junta leader promises security, order

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new military leader says he is going to bring security and order back to the conflict-ridden nation and unite the country, but warns that betrayal wouldn’t be tolerated by the new regime. Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, leader of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, spoke Thursday evening in his first public address to the nation since seizing power from President Roch Marc Christian Kabore earlier this week. Damiba on Thursday also called on the international community not to turn its back on Burkina Faso.