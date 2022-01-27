Bullets strike congresswoman’s parked car; she wasn’t in it

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis says her car was struck by gunfire last weekend. Bush’s office confirmed Thursday that her parked car was struck by bullets Saturday morning. She was not in the car and no one was hurt. Bush’s spokesman, Jack Besser, declined to say specifically where the car was parked but said it was in the St. Louis area. He says there is no indication that Bush was targeted. Bush released a statement saying she was thankful no one was hurt, but “any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”