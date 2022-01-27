Breyer leaves a court more conservative than one he joined

By JESSICA GRESKO

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the nearly 30 years that Justice Stephen Breyer has spent on the Supreme Court, it’s been conservative, then more conservative and now much more conservative. The court’s rapid rightward shift in recent years was a change for the liberal jurist who’s just announced his retirement. Early in his career he sat with the same group of eight other justices for more than a decade. But Breyer has said repeatedly that the court shouldn’t be seen as political, and that judges aren’t “junior-league politicians.” In remarks Thursday at the White House, Breyer described America as a “complicated country” and an “experiment that’s still going on.” He said future generations would ”determine whether the experiment still works.”