Book about Holocaust banned in Tennessee school district

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman. That’s according to minutes from the McMinn County School Board meeting on Jan. 10. Board members voted to remove “Maus,” a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman. The book was part of the district’s eighth-grade English language arts curriculum. The board emphasized that they did not object to teaching about the Holocaust but were concerned the work wasn’t age-appropriate. Although they discussed redacting parts of it, that led to copyright concerns and board members ultimately decided to look for an alternative book on the subject.